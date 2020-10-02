Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification and Jack White will perform on 'SNL' this week.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump Rips 'Nasty' LeBron James, 'He's a Hater'

 Donald Trump just WENT OFF on Lebron James -- blasting him as a "nasty" person and a "hater" who's ruining pro basketball. It was all part of an anti-Black Lives..
TMZ.com

Pelosi pitches bill on presidential succession commission following Trump's COVID diagnosis

 The legislation calls for a 16-member bipartisan commission made up of doctors and former administration officials.
 
USATODAY.com

Visualizing the people exposed to COVID-19 by Trump outbreak

 Dozens disclosed positive tests. Thousands more have been exposed.
USATODAY.com

US President will give his first on-camera interview since Covid-19 infection

 US President Donald Trump will appear on an American political talkshow - and undergo a live televised medical evaluation.Fox News has announced Trump will give..
New Zealand Herald

Sean Hannity Sean Hannity American television host, conservative political commentator

Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News [Video]

Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News

President Donald Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, phoned into Fox News' 'Hannity' on Thursday night and dodged host Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had been tested for the virus in recent days.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:47Published

President Trump Plans for Rally in Florida Saturday Despite COVID Diagnosis

 President Trump says he feels "so good" and doesn't think he's got much of the coronavirus left in his system, so -- despite the absence of a negative test --..
TMZ.com

President Trump Finally Condemns All White Supremacists

 President Trump is finally saying the words he failed to say at the first presidential debate -- "I condemn all white supremacists." Trump called in to his..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Active Covid cases in India drop below 9 lakh after 1 month

 With a larger number of recoveries as compared to new cases being reported daily, a sustained declining trend can be seen in active cases. While 70,496 new..
IndiaTimes
75th UNGA Ministerial Meeting: COVID-19 reminded us of our dependence on each other, says V Muraleedharan [Video]

75th UNGA Ministerial Meeting: COVID-19 reminded us of our dependence on each other, says V Muraleedharan

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on October 09 attended 75th United Nations General Assembly Ministerial Meeting of the Non -Aligned Movement via a video conference. He said, "We're meeting in a year of shared milestones - UN turns 75 years old this year. This year also marks 65th anniversary of landmark Bandung Conference that resulted in adoption of founding principles of Non-Aligned Movement. COVID-19 has reminded us of our interconnectedness and dependence on each other. We can't fight this alone. Just as this disease doesn't respect borders, our fight against it must be coordinated to be effective."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

White House hosted Covid 'superspreader' event, says Dr Fauci

 The top US virus expert blames a lack of mask-wearing and no social distancing for the outbreak.
BBC News

Jack White Jack White American musician and record producer


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Comparing Trump and Biden's climate policies

 President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have vastly different policies when it comes to the issue of climate change. The Nation's..
CBS News
Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters [Video]

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters

Once a solidly Republican voting bloc, Reuters polling shows older Americans are increasingly throwing their support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this

DhRoth

DHRoth RT @THR: Jack White will be this week's #SNL musical guest, replacing Morgan Wallen after the country singer broke COVID-19 protocols https… 15 minutes ago

sanswarcrimes

sanswarcrimes jack white replacing morgan wallen on snl is the best news I’ve heard this week 17 minutes ago

nolaboy96

Two Thousand Ughty 🌈 #BlackLivesMatter RT @PopCrave: Jack White to replace Morgan Wallen as SNL musical guest with host Bill Burr this week (Oct. 10). 🎙 https://t.co/l2Cd1B4CaN 25 minutes ago

DailyTrib

Daily Tribune Jack White added to this week's "Saturday Night LIve" https://t.co/syWLRM1iOU https://t.co/Jnpp41DT7X 53 minutes ago

RandallMBrown

Randall M. Brown I gotta say I’m pretty stoked that Jack White is the @nbcsnl musical guest this week. @thirdmanrecords 56 minutes ago

bouleg812

RIP 5150 @RollingStone Not too many things bring me genuine joy these days. The prospect of a Jack White tribute to Eddie V… https://t.co/y08e4zAJMi 1 hour ago

GiveMeMyRemote

GiveMeMyRemote Jack White will be the musical guest on #SNL this week: https://t.co/TiprnHfmlI 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes [Video]

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine [Video]

U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine

[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:35Published
College Football , NFL, MSU and U of M Seating Capacities, NBA finals, high school football & more! [Video]

College Football , NFL, MSU and U of M Seating Capacities, NBA finals, high school football & more!

Tune in to Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Darien Harris and Stephen Brooks breaks down week 5 of College Football , NFL week 4 results, Michigan State and Michigan Seating Capacities numbers, NBA..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:20Published