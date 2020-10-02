Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News
Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News
Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification and Jack White will perform on 'SNL' this week.
President Donald Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, phoned into Fox News' 'Hannity' on Thursday night and dodged host Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had been tested for the virus in recent days.
