Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

75th UNGA Ministerial Meeting: COVID-19 reminded us of our dependence on each other, says V Muraleedharan



Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on October 09 attended 75th United Nations General Assembly Ministerial Meeting of the Non -Aligned Movement via a video conference. He said, "We're meeting in a year of shared milestones - UN turns 75 years old this year. This year also marks 65th anniversary of landmark Bandung Conference that resulted in adoption of founding principles of Non-Aligned Movement. COVID-19 has reminded us of our interconnectedness and dependence on each other. We can't fight this alone. Just as this disease doesn't respect borders, our fight against it must be coordinated to be effective."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published on January 1, 1970