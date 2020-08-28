Video Credit: KADN - Published 3 minutes ago

SLEMCO Focusing Operations and Efforts Entirely on Power Restoration Following Arrival of Hurricane Delta

For now.

Power provider slemco is poised to rush in a begin the process of restoring power to thousands of south louisiana members as soon as hurricane delta has moved through.

Joining us now live is mary 'raw, slemco communications coordinator.thanks for joining us mary.1.

How many slemco personnal are at the ready to move and then we so far have another two hundred and sixty- contractors from outside the area we're going to be helping us.

They're already here in town and they are located.

All of their vehicles are located at our old location in calgary.

We already have like i said two hundred fifty two hundred sixty all right now.

What everybody does is that these are contractors these aren't other utility companies from within the state because they may have damaging their own.

So once everything that once the dust settles- they will be able to call in some of those people who just like we were able to go and help them last time.

Any downed power lines that you see and expect that they're going to be quite a few.

You need to assume that those down lines are live and energized.

You need to stay away from them you need to call and let us know about him- it's possible you may see a transformer here they're below again you need to call us and stay away from that.

I the other thing that we want to stress to people is generator safety i know everybody sitting home on that.

From you know office of emergency preparedness to law enforcement officials.

It's really critical.

First of all that you know run those inside a home where you can build up carbon monoxide gases because there were gas that you laura.

From doing that but also for us.

One of the key things is a lot of people get frustrated and fortunately it's not too warm like it was last go around.

But they truck under how are their whole house with the generator and what that does is it backstreets the line and energizes the lines where our workers can be electrocuted.

So it's very important that you plug any appliance refrigerator fabian whatever freezer.

Directly into the generator we don't want you to try to.

Break up the whole house.

Now if you have had in a professional electricians install a double throw switch.

With a generator that is automatically coming on when your power goes out that's different.

We're talking about the do it yourself or they may want to.

Should i go away to get the whole house running.

That's very very dangerous both to your home because it can cause an electrical fire to burn the house down.

And also to our workers.

Were working on power lines.

One of two ways.

That people can come.

Us they can either log into their smart have account.

And any some co member knows with that.

That's that's our- to are on.

Daily system or the can call outage.

Which is one eight eight eight.

Two seven five three.

Six two six.

And it's important to note that our facebook page and our- messenger is not linked to our dispatching system our our system.

So or even if you try to email us that's not going to get to dispatch.

So it's important that get customers know that they need to call in or they need.

To log