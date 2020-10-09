Global  
 

Yelp Will Advise Customers If Business Is Racist

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Yelp will now warn customers that they’re looking at a “business accused of racist behavior”—just so long as it’s been racist enough to warrant a mention in the news.

The review platform announced in a blog post Thursday that it will place an alert on a business page when a business “gains public attention” such as a news article documenting “egregious, racist actions from a business owner or employee, such as using overtly racist language or symbols.”


