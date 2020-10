Broncos Mike Purcell Happy To Be Home Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2 days ago Broncos Mike Purcell Happy To Be Home Mike Purcell parlayed his surprising success in Denver last year into a big payday, signing a three-year, $14.8 million extension this week with the Broncos, his eighth team. 0

Related videos from verified sources Broncos' Mike Purcell, locker room favorite and home-grown success story, lands 3-year extension



Denver Broncos D-lineman Mike Purcell landed a 3-year, $14.8 million extension on Tuesday. Troy Renck breaks down the deal and other Broncos headlines. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:33 Published 5 days ago