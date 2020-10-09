Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Larry David marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Larry David marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood
Larry David marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘You didn’t do the dishes!’ Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood

Let the wedding bells ring — Larry David has married his girlfriend Ashley Underwood! According to...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Larry David Gets Married

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator Larry David has married his girlfriend Ashley Underwood. The couple...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this

GiantsGem

Meg RT @people: Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood​ https://t.co/HjMEqmpxYV 13 minutes ago

Bobbie2times

bob nobes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 RT @darrenrichman: Brings me joy thinking how happy he must have been that circumstances meant a diminished guest list https://t.co/PIdIfa7… 28 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Larry David 'marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood' - Larry David has reportedly married his girlfriend Ashley Underw… https://t.co/VAHXS2Mzfl 42 minutes ago

caviar_diva

Caviar Nolastname CONGRATULATIONS! Larry David Marries Girlfriend Ashley Underwood https://t.co/4GQJTzEqnu via @Yahoo 4 hours ago

osarunobaba

Osarunobaba🐵🐒 Larry David marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood https://t.co/SsznKxhmjs 4 hours ago

BarbaraBernard5

Barbara Bernard Larry David marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood https://t.co/eJlbiMAVQE 4 hours ago

MisterCapone

Michael T. Capone Larry David is 73 and just got married to his girlfriend (emphasis on girl) of 3 years. Her age is unknown. Nothing… https://t.co/ltK0d8bCg3 4 hours ago

beatles510

kathleen s vigil Larry David marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood https://t.co/kPYSpByhsB via @pagesix Tara Wilcoxin 5 hours ago