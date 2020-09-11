Kaitlyn Bristowe On Her 'DWTS' Journey, New Season Of 'The Bachelorette'

Kaitlyn Bristowe has been making her mark on this season of "Dancing With The Stars", placing in the upper echelons of the leaderboard every week.

When ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey caught up with the reality star, she discussed her turbulent journey on the show.

Plus, Bristowe shares details about expanding her wine label, Spade and Sparrows, across Canada.