Contractor sues over Nexus

The Syracuse contractor hired to construct the new Nexus Center in Utica is suing Oneida County and the auditorium authority over nonpayment.

Oneida county stopped work on the project in mid may.

Now, the contractor is suing oneida county, and the aud authority, to get paid millions of dollars.

Work stopped on downtown utica's nexus center in may.

Due to severe financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic, oneida county could no longer afford to front the money for the projectwhile consttion work has stopped, legal wohas b, hueber-breuer, names the mohawk valley auditorium authority and oneida county in a lawsuit, seeking to be paid $10 million dollars for the unfinished sports complex.

None 20:27 "oneida county is named i the lawsuit and county executive, anthony picente, acknowledges, very unfortunate situaion for all, but nobody's fault" 6:37 the pandemic came and put many projects in jeopardy especially ones that were not completely financed.

Part of that problem was with the aud that it wasn't completely financed.

The flip side id the contractor wants to get paid.

I understand that, but we're in that area of uncertainty because of what this pandemic did to the economy" 7:01 in their legal paperwork, the contractor claims oneida county represented to the aud authority that a $49 million fund had been established for the nexus project, and that that representation was intended to induce the contractor to continue work on the project....but that the representation was not true at the time.

County executive picente says the fact that the project is currently stopped isn't just hurting the contractor.... 7:18 "we're out $11 million on that that's anohter impact to the county budget that will impact us going forward 7:23 because we've been fronting the money, working with the aud to do that and that pu a hardip ons as well, sowe're allsufferii realize that hueber breuer is an independent business and it's different but it's really no one's fault in particular but we'll have to deal with it" the chariman of the auditorium authority, carl