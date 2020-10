Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys season is over after losing to the Browns | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys season is already over after losing big to Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:01 Published 6 days ago

Emmanuel Acho zones in on Dak — The value Jerry Jones puts on Dak Prescott is most important | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss which quarterback has more to lose in NFL week 4 between Baker Mayfield & Dak Prescott. Acho leans Dak due to the pressure he's getting from Jerry Jones and the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:53 Published 1 week ago