Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer 2

Check out the official trailer 2 for drama thriller movie Promising Young Woman directed by Emerald Fennell.

It stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Clancy Brown and Molly Shannon!

Release Date: December 25, 2020 After you watch Promising Young Woman let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!