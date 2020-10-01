Global  
 

Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer 2

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Check out the official trailer 2 for drama thriller movie Promising Young Woman directed by Emerald Fennell.

It stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Clancy Brown and Molly Shannon!

Release Date: December 25, 2020 After you watch Promising Young Woman let us know your review.

Female revenge fantasy, Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan, is the perfect mood for 2020 holidays

One of the most anticipated films of the year around the LaineyGossip internet office is Emerald...
Carey Mulligan's 'Promising Young Woman' to Get Theatrical Release on Christmas Day!

The highly anticipated movie Promising Young Woman was supposed to be released in theaters back in...
"Promising Young Woman" - cast: Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Chris Lowell, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Angela Zhou, Adam Brody

Promising Young Woman - cast: Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Chris Lowell, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Angela Zhou, Adam Brody *Release date :* December 25, 2020 *Synopsis :* Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a...
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising..

Duration: 02:02Published
Save Me Too Season 1 - Official Trailer - Peacock SAVE ME TOO is the second season of the award-winning thriller SAVE ME. In the dramatic continuation of season one, SAVE ME TOO heads deeper into a..

Duration: 01:36Published
Bad Hair Film - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original - Looks can kill. Stream Bad Hair on October 23 only on Hulu! #BadHairHulu ABOUT BAD HAIR: In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows..

Duration: 02:23Published