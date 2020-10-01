Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer 2
Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan - Official Trailer 2
Check out the official trailer 2 for drama thriller movie Promising Young Woman directed by Emerald Fennell.
It stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Clancy Brown and Molly Shannon!
Release Date: December 25, 2020
