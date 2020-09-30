U.S. stocks rise as stimulus talks continue
U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday and registered gains for the week as optimism over more federal fiscal aid grew.
Fred Katayama reports.
Coronavirus Update: Democrats and Republicans Fail to Reach Stimulus Deal, Talks Will ContinueHere's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA Finals Are Here: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Sept. 30The NBA Finals get underway, and stimulus talks continue between Republicans and Democrats These are the stories shaping sports and business for Wednesday Sept. 30th, 2020.