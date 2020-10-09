Richmond burglary

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Burglary overnight that had eastern kentucky university students on alert.

Police say the victim was 59-year-old freddie biggs of waco.

Abc 36's christy bollinger is in richmond with more on this deadly burglary.

L3 christy: abc 36 news white l3: abc 36 news white armed burglary leaves one man dead richmond l3: abc 36 news white janean hughes lives in madison county l3: abc 36 news white armed burglary leaves one man dead richmond l3 christy: abc 36 news white christy"officers say witnesses told them an unknown man forcibly made his way inside the home and ran after biggs was shot."

"it's very disturbing."

Richmond police say officers responded to the burglary on east main street, almost a quarter before 2 in the morning.

Because it was so close to campus...eastern kentucky university sent out a campus wide alert advising students to stay inside and barricade doors and windows... telling them someone had been shot and the suspect could be running towards campus.

When officers arrived... they found biggs had been shot... police say he was taken to the hospital..

Where he died.

The apartment it happened in..

Is right below visiting angels..

A senior homecare facility.

Police say biggs was staying there with a friend... who was also there when the suspect forced his way inside with a gun.

Police believe no one else was inside the building at the time.

Nearby businesses weren't open.

One customer i spoke to says she finds the shooting particularly disturbing after others this week nearby in estill and scott counties.

She partially blames the pandemic.

Janean hughes- madison co resident"i've heard of several other shootings this week which is very emotional.

I think that's probably part of it emotions are running high in all categories."

She says she's thinking of bigg's family.

"i think everybody should try to have peace in their heart and love and always pray for the victims."

Christy"police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them.

In downtown richmond, christy bollinger, abc 36 news."

Life is back to normal for e-k-u students.

The campus alert has been lifted.

Police say officers haven't