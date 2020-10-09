Senate race for Iowa

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

"* senator joni ernst will be facing off against democratic challenger theresa greenfield in november.

The candidates have courted folks in the agriculture community during this campaign.

Ernst and greenfield have touted their backgrounds growing up in farm families.

One issue they agree on ?

"* the federal government's role in upholding renewable fuel standards.

But the candidates see things differently "you know, we need to end haphazard trade and reckless tariffs and the use of those section 232 tariffs.

Our farmers are hard working, they want to compete."

"we have been able to score some big wins in trade with usmca.

Japan, our trade agreement there as well as the china phase one."

A poll from quinnipiac university taken a few days ago is showing theresa greenfield with a five point lead over senator joni ernst.

