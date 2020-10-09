Berea covid cases

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Development lab... after a child and two adults test positive for the coronavirus.

Berea College announced today that the three cases involve two employees and a child of an employee at the facility.

The college says... after talking with th madison county health department... it was decided that the lab would be temporarily closed... at least through monday.

The college says the health department is also trying to determine which teachers, children or other close contacts will need to be quarantined.