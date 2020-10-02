Global  
 

It's The Return Of High School Sports Rally!

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:57s - Published
The football might be the same but the game day experience is very different, Mike Max reports (1:57).

WCCO 4 News At 5 - October 9, 2020


Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to overturn decision to postpone high school sports

The lawsuit was brought by Massapequa's school district against Section VIII, the governing body for...
Newsday - Published

Pandemic perseverance: Arizona high school community celebrates return of competition

It's been more than six months of uncertainty, anxiety, Zoom meetings, waiting. Now it's time to...
azcentral.com - Published

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings for Oct. 6, 2020

This is the Super 25, USA TODAY Sports' national high school football rankings to highlight the best...
USATODAY.com - Published


Social Justice Issues Have Had an Impact on What High Schoolers Want To Learn [Video]

Social Justice Issues Have Had an Impact on What High Schoolers Want To Learn

A poll commissioned by Connections Academy and Pearson, and done by One Poll found that social justice campaigns have even changed what high school teens want to learn in school and in college...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:12Published
High School Football Season Returns After Delayed Start Due To Coronavirus [Video]

High School Football Season Returns After Delayed Start Due To Coronavirus

A handful of games kicked off Thursday with many more planned for Friday and Saturday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:05Published
MSHSL Lays Out COVID Spectator Plan [Video]

MSHSL Lays Out COVID Spectator Plan

Marielle Mohs explains the limits in place to watch Minnesota high school sports safely (1:58).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:58Published