It's The Return Of High School Sports Rally!
The football might be the same but the game day experience is very different, Mike Max reports (1:57).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - October 9, 2020
Social Justice Issues Have Had an Impact on What High Schoolers Want To LearnA poll commissioned by Connections Academy and Pearson, and done by One Poll found that social justice campaigns have even changed what high school teens want to learn in school and in college...
High School Football Season Returns After Delayed Start Due To CoronavirusA handful of games kicked off Thursday with many more planned for Friday and Saturday.
MSHSL Lays Out COVID Spectator PlanMarielle Mohs explains the limits in place to watch Minnesota high school sports safely (1:58).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 8, 2020