Protestors Calling For Police Reform

Protesters are preparing to march and drive through downtown Huntsville calling for police reform in an event organizers say is supposed to focus on Crystal Ragland.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live near city hall -- where the march is set to begin within the next hour.

Will -- organizers say tonight is supposed to focus on crystal ragland.

That's right.

These protests have focused on different cases in which someone was shot and killed by law enforcement.

The last two weeks centered around breonna taylor and dana fletcher.

Crystal ragland was shot by huntsville police after they said she attempted to pull what appeared to be a gun from her pocket.

Officers said she ignored their commands, which lead to them firing at her.

The post-shooting investigation revealed that it was a handgun replica.

The incident review board also determined that officers followed procedure.

However -- family and supporters of ragland say justice was not served in this case.

Tonight's protest will include both a march as well as a car caravan.

Both are set to begin in less than an hour at 6 o'clock.

Reporting live in downtown huntsville -- will robinson- smith -- waay 31 news.