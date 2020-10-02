Cousin Sal is betting on Kirk Cousins to upset Russell Wilson | FOX BET LIVE

It's the battle of Pennsylvania, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Week 5. Hear Clay Travis tell Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman why he's siding with Big..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:55Published
Baker Mayfield is headed to his hometown to lead the Cleveland Browns against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are favored to take this Week 4 win, but Todd Fuhrman explains to Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:53Published