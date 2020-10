Should Absentee and Mail-In Ballot Signature Matching Happen In Pennsylvania? Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 weeks ago Should Absentee and Mail-In Ballot Signature Matching Happen In Pennsylvania? A battle is brewing over election signatures. Pennsylvania's top voting officials are waiting on guidance from the Supreme Court; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports. 0

