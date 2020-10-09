PKG: UK requiring flu shots

Global  
 

Virus.

Ots image:left mandatory flu shots uk.jpg uk students are now required to get a flu shot.

Students have about a month to get the free shot on campus.

And it may sound like a good rule but as abc 36's monica harkins found out on campus, not everyone thinks so.

### masked up to help slow the spread of the coronavirus....and soon masks will have a dual purpose....fighting off the flu.

"austin vogel, junior: i personally don't think it's a bad idea.

I've been getting a flu shot every year since i was born."

Uk students must get a flu shot by november first.

Something some students think is just another part of what will be remembered simply as 2020.

"erin dailey, junior: it's a little weird having flu shots but then again it is weird having mandatory covid tests, like this is all new to us."

Especially new for freshmen... o leks acosta: "it's been extremely tough...you know it's not ideal, but you know we are in a pandemic so just take things one day at a time."

Uk's frank romanelli with the college of pharmacy says it's a proactive step to try to protect everyone.

Romanelli, uk: "it's one less thing that we need to be dealing with a flu outbreak in the middle of a pandemic on a campus of 30,000 plus students."

He says it will also help with confusion.

Flu symptoms like fever, fatigue are similar to covid-19.

"romanelli: we really don't know what flu overlapping with covid will look like and you can get more than one virus."

For most, that makes sense.

I "taya jackson soph.: at least for me i'm just going to try and do everything to be precautionary about all the symptoms that i can proactively do."

But not everyone thinks it should be mandatory.

"jack srigley: it's a bit upsetting as a student.

I don't think it's fair that they have the right to make us get a shot."

Monica; coming up on sunday student will have the opportunity to get the flu shot for free at the big blue flu clinic here at the student center 1- 6 students do need to make an appointment and you can find that information on our website wtvq.com in lexington monica harkins abc 36 news."

### berea college has been forced




