COME AWAY Movie - David Oyelowo, Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Anna Chancellor

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:17s - Published
COME AWAY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature -- Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland -- eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A.

Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece Yates) let their imaginations run wild one blissful summer in the English countryside.

Encouraged by their parents Jack and Rose (David Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie), the kids' make-believe tea parties, sword fights and pirate ship adventures come to an abrupt end when tragedy strikes.

Peter, eager to prove himself a hero to his grief-stricken and financially-struggling parents, journeys with Alice to London, where they try to sell a treasured heirloom to the sinister pawnshop owner known as C.J.

(David Gyasi).

Returning home, Alice seeks temporary refuge in a wondrous rabbit hole while Peter permanently escapes reality by entering a magical realm as leader of the "Lost Boys." directed by Brenda Chapman starring David Oyelowo, Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine, Anna Chancellor, Clarke Peters, Keira Chansa, Jordan A.

Nash, Reece Yates, David Gyasi, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Derek Jacobi, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Damian O'Hare release date November 13, 2020 (in theaters and on VOD)


