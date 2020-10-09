Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

New technological advanced system to help protect your real estate from theft.

The new technology is called the property fraud alert system.

It is an opt-in, opt-out program where property or business owners can enter information into the system, helping keep track of any records filed under their name or address.

Once something is filed, owners will be notified by email and can call the office to find out what's been recorded.

Marc gravitt with hamilton county says there is a growing need for this type of alert system.

With some documents the property owner does not necessarily know the document that has a lean, such as a material lien or tax liens.

They may not know that a lien has been filed on their real estate until they go to sell it and close it then they find out someone has this lean filed fraudulently.

For information on how to register, head over to our website, wdef dot com.