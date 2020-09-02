Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Austin Hatcher virtual fundraiser

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Austin Hatcher virtual fundraiser
The Austin Hatcher celebration and fundraiser will be virtual this weekend.

For pediatric cancer is having it's 13th annual celebration of life and hope completely virtual.

The foundation's signature event will be presented via livestream at 8 pm on october 10th.

The event honors simone otterman, who died in 2015 at age 2 from leukemia.

"with virtual we realized that we were able to reach so many more people.

We do fundraising mostly in the region but ultimately throughout the country at different hospitals nationwide."

The livestream will include testimonials and a tour of their new 33-thousand square foot facility.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Austin Hatcher Foundation invites you to a Virtual Celebration of Life & Hope on October 10th [Video]

The Austin Hatcher Foundation invites you to a Virtual Celebration of Life & Hope on October 10th

The Austin Hatcher Foundation invites you to a Virtual Celebration of Life & Hope on October 10th

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Austin Hatcher sponsors A Virtual Celebration of Life & Hope to help families of childhood cancers [Video]

Austin Hatcher sponsors A Virtual Celebration of Life & Hope to help families of childhood cancers

Austin Hatcher sponsors A Virtual Celebration of Life & Hope to help families of childhood cancers

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished