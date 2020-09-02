Austin Hatcher virtual fundraiser

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 7 minutes ago

The Austin Hatcher celebration and fundraiser will be virtual this weekend.

For pediatric cancer is having it's 13th annual celebration of life and hope completely virtual.

The foundation's signature event will be presented via livestream at 8 pm on october 10th.

The event honors simone otterman, who died in 2015 at age 2 from leukemia.

"with virtual we realized that we were able to reach so many more people.

We do fundraising mostly in the region but ultimately throughout the country at different hospitals nationwide."

The livestream will include testimonials and a tour of their new 33-thousand square foot facility.