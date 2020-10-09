Global  
 

Whitey Ford Has Died

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Whitey Ford Has Died
R.I.P.

Whitey Ford Dead - New York Yankees Baseball Legend Dies at 91

Whitey Ford has died. The baseball legend, considered one of the best pitchers in history, passed...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca, ESPN, TMZ.com, Upworthy, NYTimes.com, CBS Sports


In a Golden Era for the Yankees, the Mound Belonged to Whitey Ford

Ford was a mainstay on a series of dominant teams in the 1950s and ’60s, collecting nearly every...
NYTimes.com - Published

Extra Extra: Inside The Upstate New York Pandemic Airbnb Boom

Because Trump wants to have a party at the White House tomorrow, check out today's end-of-day links:...
Gothamist - Published


Bronx2216

(((Alex C))) RT @NYDailyNews: BREAKING | Whitey Ford dies at age 91 The Yankees' famous ‘Chairman of the Board died Thursday night at his home in Lake… 28 seconds ago

rainyweatherz

Rain 🌧️ RT @NewsHour: Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped th… 38 seconds ago

Loudmouthkid62

Maura “25 Days #BidenHarris2020” Lynch RT @SportsCenter: Whitey Ford, a Hall of Famer who won more World Series games than any other pitcher, has died at the age of 91, the Yanke… 1 minute ago

Loudmouthkid62

Maura “25 Days #BidenHarris2020” Lynch RT @BleacherReport: Yankees legend Whitey Ford has died at age 91. RIP to the six-time World Series champion. One of the best ever. 🙏 http… 1 minute ago

JeffreyLMolter

Jeffrey Molter RT @DrLaPook: In 1980, I was an intern helping to care for Elston Howard just before he died. Suddenly, in walked Mickey Mantle, Roger Mari… 2 minutes ago

JaredKraham

Jared Kraham “The Yankees said that Ford died at home, in Lake Success, N.Y., surrounded by family while watching his old team w… https://t.co/GtFaw0w66H 6 minutes ago

Jonathavikings

Jonathan Robinson RT @AdamSchefter: Whitey Ford, a Hall of Famer who won more World Series games than any other pitcher, has died at the age of 91, the Yanke… 7 minutes ago


Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Yankees Legend Whitey Ford Dies At 91 [Video]

Hall Of Fame Pitcher, Yankees Legend Whitey Ford Dies At 91

Nicknamed the “Chairman of the Board,” Ford was a wily left-hander who pitched from 1950-67 in the major leagues, all with the Yankees. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published