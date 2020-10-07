What is the Health Insurance Marketplace Statement - Form 1095-A?

Video Credit: TurboTax - Duration: 01:07s - Published 4 minutes ago

For helpful information about IRS tax form 1095-A and how to enter it in TurboTax Online, watch this video guide from TurboTax Support.

This form includes information you'll need to report health insurance coverage on your taxes.

If you purchased a health insurance plan through Healthcare.gov or your state marketplace, you'll receive a 1095-A form.

Including how long you were covered, total monthly premiums, and how much premium tax credit assistance you received, if any.

To enter your 1095-A information, simply search 1095-A when signed in to TurboTax.

We'll ask you questions about your health coverage and prompt you to enter your 1095-A information.

You must enter a 1095-A for everyone on your taxes who was enrolled in a marketplace plan.

If you received an advanced premium tax credit to help pay for your premiums, TurboTax will handle all the calculations and tell you if you are owed any additional credits or must pay some back.

