13 charged by state, feds in plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer A raid involving multiple law enforcement agencies was tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Cuomo Blasts Plot To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer As ‘Attempted Act Of Domestic Terrorism’



According to an FBI affidavit, six men connected to a militia group had been making plans to take Whitmer hostage and “try” her for treason. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:04 Published 3 hours ago