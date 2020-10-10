Paradise woman concerned about her privately owned torn up roads

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 10 minutes ago

One woman is concerned about her privately owned torn up roads that won't get fixed.

The Town of Paradise received a major grant to repair the cities roads after being damaged by the Camp Fire but, not all roads.

I am standing on the road in question.

You can see the crack in the pavement& this is a concern for one woman who lives on this road in paradise.

The town of paradise was granted 77 million dollars to repair the towns roads after they were damaged in the camp fire.

But - not all roads& sot/curtis colette/ assistant to town manager "the amazing funding that we received from fhwa and fema for our roads in town is just for public maintained roads.

It is for all publicly maintained roads however, that does leave out privately owned roads."

Tracy shields lives on this privaetly owned road in paradise that is currently being torn up by pg and e and finds this decision unfair.

Sot/tracy shields/lives in paradise "i feel slighted.

The who town of paradise is recovering.

Private roads& as you can see this is not some elite community where people have a lot of money and just because it is a private road..it's just really frustrating."

Shields tells action news now that pg and e has been tearing up these private roads, cleaning up debris and placing utilities undergorund for several months now.

And pg and e tells her that the roads will still look like this when they are done.

"it's like this they cut across the street and they filled it up but that's what it is going to be.

The street has really suffered."

Dani stand up (i havent shot this yet if you want to change it) shields tells me the people who live on this street will eventually have to come together and fix thiese roads.

"12 houses that used to be here that aren't here anymore, that is even a worse burden for the people that still live here because we are only splitting it 7 ways instead of 16, so that is going to be a lot of money."

Dani live and shields tells me her neighbors actually just built their property which is to the side of me here and are also frustrated with these torn up streets.

Dani live and shields tells me her neighbors actually just built their property which is to the side of me here and are also frustrated with these torn up streets.

Live in paradiseã i'm dani masten, action news now coverage you can count on the town of paradise will start its repairs on the cities roads in 2023.