Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna

Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle



The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held in three phase beginning from 28th of October and the results will be declared on 10th of November. The Bihar election comes amid a raging pandemic and several precautions have been taken by the election commission. The opposition has targeted the state government over its handling of the crisis awhile the state has argued that it did well to tackle the spread of the virus. The election also comes months after the Modi government passed the contentious farm laws that have led to protests across the nation. This election is also being as a referendum on Bihar government’s handling of the Covid crisis. The Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meet and slammed the present dispensation for failing to provide employment. The crisis has been further exacerbated by the migrant labourers who have returned to the state due to the pandemic. So what are the key issues that Bihar will vote on? Watch this video to find out.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48 Published on January 1, 1970