Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
A wave of grief swept across the Bihar, as mortal remains of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan reached LJP office in Patna on October 09.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met LJP chief Chirag Paswan at the LJP office.

LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in Delhi on October 08.

The 74-year-old minister was suffering from a heart ailment and recently had surgery.


Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna [Video]

Chirag Paswan bids adieu to father Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna

Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:24Published
Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be flown to Patna shortly [Video]

Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to be flown to Patna shortly

Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Shakti Malik murder case: It's a political conspiracy against us, says Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Shakti Malik murder case: It's a political conspiracy against us, says Tejashwi Yadav

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at ruling party, Janata Dal (United) over 'dragging' his name in former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case. He said that their names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. "7 people arrested. As per their statements, it is clear that our names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. Ruling party leveled false allegations against my brother and me," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on murder of former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnea. "I would like to ask the Chief Minister that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations? Will Nitish Kumar apologize for the press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office, where their spokespersons leveled baseless allegations? Nitish Kumar and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should apologize, Tejashwi added. FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others over the killing of former party leader Shakti Malik on October 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published
Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle [Video]

Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle

The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held in three phase beginning from 28th of October and the results will be declared on 10th of November. The Bihar election comes amid a raging pandemic and several precautions have been taken by the election commission. The opposition has targeted the state government over its handling of the crisis awhile the state has argued that it did well to tackle the spread of the virus. The election also comes months after the Modi government passed the contentious farm laws that have led to protests across the nation. This election is also being as a referendum on Bihar government’s handling of the Covid crisis. The Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meet and slammed the present dispensation for failing to provide employment. The crisis has been further exacerbated by the migrant labourers who have returned to the state due to the pandemic. So what are the key issues that Bihar will vote on? Watch this video to find out.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:48Published

'Govt in touch with Libyan authorities to rescue 7 abducted Indians': MEA [Video]

'Govt in touch with Libyan authorities to rescue 7 abducted Indians': MEA

Seven Indians were kidnapped in Libya last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said. It added that India is in touch with Libya authorities to rescue them. The Indians hail from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. “The Indians were kidnapped at a place called Asshwerif on September 14. They were on their way to Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India. The Indians were working at a construction, oil field supplies company,” MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added that in September 2015, Indians were advised to avoid travelling to Libya and later in May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban which is still in force. “Our Embassy in Tunisia has reached out to Libyan govt authorities concerned. The Indians are safe, their photographs have been shown to us. The government is in touch with their family members and the employer. We are trying our best to secure their release from captivity,” Srivastava said.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:28Published

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news [Video]

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag Paswan shares news

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:29Published

Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan to be taken to Patna, last rites on Saturday

Paswan, one of India's most prominent Dalit leaders and eight-time Lok Sabha MP died on October 8...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Niraj_joshi007

Niraj Joshi RT @dpradhanbjp: Paid my respects to the mortal remains of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji. A strong proponent of empowerment of the poor and th… 4 hours ago

anishsingh21

Anish Singh When mortal remains of @itv paswan arrives in Patna People throng to pay last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan… https://t.co/GTTOV4eFRu 8 hours ago

Rishiscribe

Rishikesh Bahadur D RT @the_hindu: The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan left 12 Janpath, his home for the la… 8 hours ago

rk198123

धर्मो रक्षति रक्षितः RT @airnewsalerts: #EveningNews Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan flown to Patna; Cremation to take place tomorrow EC doubles broadcast… 9 hours ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News #EveningNews Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan flown to Patna; Cremation to take place tomorrow EC doubles broad… https://t.co/yS8brrS8lh 9 hours ago

SobhanaNair

Sobhana K The final journey: The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party patriarch #RamVilasPaswan left 12 J… https://t.co/AoeWwRs8pg 9 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Family members, political leaders pay tribute as mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan arrive at Patna airport https://t.co/hbqg15pYeQ 9 hours ago

UdaipurKiran

Udaipur Kiran Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan flown to Patna; cremation to take place tomorrow https://t.co/j7VkuyXiEf 10 hours ago


PM Modi pays last respects to late Ram Vilas Paswan in Delhi | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi pays last respects to late Ram Vilas Paswan in Delhi | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Vilas Paswan residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader who died yesterday. PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
Rahul Gandhi pays last respects Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Rahul Gandhi pays last respects Ram Vilas Paswan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in Delhi. Several other politicos arrived at Paswan's residence to pay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan [Video]

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other politicos pay tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:10Published