Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan reaches LJP office in Patna

Chirag Paswan, son of Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan and other members of the family paid tribute to him, after his mortal remains were brought to Patna. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.
Mortal remains of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were taken to Delhi airport. The mortal remains will be flown to Patna in Bihar. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Ram Vilas Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at ruling party, Janata Dal (United) over 'dragging' his name in former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case. He said that their names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. "7 people arrested. As per their statements, it is clear that our names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. Ruling party leveled false allegations against my brother and me," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on murder of former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnea. "I would like to ask the Chief Minister that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations? Will Nitish Kumar apologize for the press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office, where their spokespersons leveled baseless allegations? Nitish Kumar and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should apologize, Tejashwi added. FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others over the killing of former party leader Shakti Malik on October 05.
The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held in three phase beginning from 28th of October and the results will be declared on 10th of November. The Bihar election comes amid a raging pandemic and several precautions have been taken by the election commission. The opposition has targeted the state government over its handling of the crisis awhile the state has argued that it did well to tackle the spread of the virus. The election also comes months after the Modi government passed the contentious farm laws that have led to protests across the nation. This election is also being as a referendum on Bihar government’s handling of the Covid crisis. The Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meet and slammed the present dispensation for failing to provide employment. The crisis has been further exacerbated by the migrant labourers who have returned to the state due to the pandemic. So what are the key issues that Bihar will vote on? Watch this video to find out.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:48Published
Seven Indians were kidnapped in Libya last month, the Ministry of External Affairs said. It added that India is in touch with Libya authorities to rescue them. The Indians hail from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. “The Indians were kidnapped at a place called Asshwerif on September 14. They were on their way to Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India. The Indians were working at a construction, oil field supplies company,” MEA Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava said. He added that in September 2015, Indians were advised to avoid travelling to Libya and later in May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban which is still in force. “Our Embassy in Tunisia has reached out to Libyan govt authorities concerned. The Indians are safe, their photographs have been shown to us. The government is in touch with their family members and the employer. We are trying our best to secure their release from captivity,” Srivastava said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29Published
The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent the felling of trees due to development works in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here. Addressing an online media briefing, he said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a 'smog tower' in Delhi's Connaught Place to deal with air pollution. The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore, and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will be the first of its kind in the world. Under the tree transplantation policy, agencies concerned will have to transplant 80 percent of the trees affected by their projects to a new location, he said.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:22Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Vilas Paswan residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader who died yesterday. PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of..