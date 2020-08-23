Global  
 

Broadway To Stay Shuttered Through May 2021

The Great White Way will remain dark until next year.

Ticket sales for Broadway performances in New York City will be suspended through May 30, 2021.

The Broadway League made the announcement on Friday.

According to CNN, all 41 Broadway theaters have been closed since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Show suspensions have repeatedly been extended since then due to the ongoing spread of the virus.

Theatergoers holding tickets for dates through May 30 should contact their point of purchase for exchanges and refunds.


