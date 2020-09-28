Saints QB reunites with former team on Monday Night Friday

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

On the day after the two year anniversary of Drew Brees breaking the NFL’s all-time passing record on Monday Night Football, it’s only fitting that we remember where it all started as a means of previewing another Monday Night Football matchup against his former team.

Monday's showdown- could be the last time brees- goes head-to-head, with the tea- that drafted him... and - it just means more.

- - "guess i'd lie if i say it wasn't, but i mean- obviously that was a long time- ago.

My last season there was - - - - 2005.

Hard to believe that was- 15 years ago.

But certainly - value the memories there and th- guys i had the- chance to play with and the - coaches who i had a chance to - play with and just the way- - - - that that molded me and shaped- me in a lot of ways and it- really helped me in my- journey.

And as i come here,- obviously played against those- guys quite a few times- with philip rivers as the - quarterback - who was a teammat- - and now philip is gone and- it's - obviously, the faces hav- changed over the years, too,- since it's once every - - - - four years.

There's kind of a - lot of new faces on both sides- i'd say."

The saints and chargers will- kick things off, from the - superdome... at