George County’s M.J. Daniels invited to 2021 All-American Bowl Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago George County’s M.J. Daniels invited to 2021 All-American Bowl Busy week for George County football standout M.J. Daniels, already invited to the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic, and now invited to the 2021 All-American Bowl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - busy week for george county - football standout m-j - daniels... already invited to - the mississippi-alabama all-sta- classic... and now invited... t- the 20-21 all-american bowl.- already committed to mississipp- state... daniels is - a four-star recruit... that doe- just about everything, for- the rebels... who are just 1-4,- this season.- the senior is being recruited a- a cornerback... - but also plays quarterback... - and is second on the team, in - rushing... with six touchdowns,- on offense... one on defense...- and - another one, on special teams.- the all-american bowl will kick- off, on january 9th... from the- alamodome in san antonio, - texas... on





