High School Football: Christian Collegiate Academy vs. Kemper Academy

If you happened to catch day 10 of News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days, then you got to know the boys over at Christian Collegiate Academy a lot better.

P-m monday- - if you happened to catch day 10- of news 25's 25 teams in 25 - days... - then you got to know the boys,- over at christian collegiate- academy... a lot better.- as a result of hurricane- delta... the bulldogs were the- only- coast team taking the field on - friday, this week... so let's - take advantage of the - opportunity, to do something- different... and check out some- eight-man football.

- c-c-a playing host to kemper- academy, on homecoming- night... both teams in search o- their first win of the season..- which means someone's gotta get- it.

- first drive of the game... ja-- vaughn bailey in at - quarterback...- and j-b takes it himself... get- the corner... now it's a- footrace... and it's a footrace- he's gonna win... touchdown - bulldogs... or is it... wait, - what happened... oh no... the - play- gets called back... on a block- in the back... tough break.

- but not to worry... plenty of - speed, for c-c-a... as d-j bigg- pretty much runs the same - play... except to the other - side... - and that side works too... all- the way across mid-field... - which - is the 40-yard line, in - eight-man football... first dow- bulldogs.

- and hey... that play is working- so well... why not do it- again...- same exact thing... biggs...- getting big around the right- side... and he's got nothing bu- green grass and the endzone in- front of him... now it's a- touchdown, for the bulldogs...- two-point conversion no good...- so they go up, 6-nothing... - and just a beautiful night for- some football... right- by the power lines, off dedeaux- road.

After a rams touchdown...- they're kicking off to houston- mack... the st.

Martin- transfer... and this dude is a- load to bring down... all he ha- to beat is the last line of - defense... but a touchdown- saving tackle... as mack gets i- all the way down, inside the- 35... bulldogs in business.

- and they're gonna finish it the- way they started it...- mack... going full mack truck,- right up the gut... spins out - of a tackle... and hits - paydirt... this time the- two-point - conversion is good... so the- bulldogs take a 14-8 lead...- still in- the first quarter.- and in the end... the bulldogs- get it done... first win of the- year... - 48-42 final.-




