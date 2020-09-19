High School Football: Christian Collegiate Academy vs. Kemper Academy

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

If you happened to catch day 10 of News 25’s 25 Teams in 25 Days, then you got to know the boys over at Christian Collegiate Academy a lot better.

As a result of Hurricane Delta, the Bulldogs were the only Coast team taking the field on Friday this week. C-C-A playing host to Kemper Academy on homecoming night, both teams in search of their first win of the season.

- c-c-a playing host to kemper- academy, on homecoming- night... both teams in search o- their first win of the season..- which means someone's gotta get- it.

- first drive of the game... ja-- vaughn bailey in at - quarterback...- and j-b takes it himself... get- the corner... now it's a- footrace... and it's a footrace- he's gonna win... touchdown - bulldogs... or is it... wait, - what happened... oh no... the - play- gets called back... on a block- in the back... tough break.

- but not to worry... plenty of - speed, for c-c-a... as d-j bigg- pretty much runs the same - play... except to the other - side... - and that side works too... all- the way across mid-field... - which - is the 40-yard line, in - eight-man football... first dow- bulldogs.

- and hey... that play is working- so well... why not do it- again...- same exact thing... biggs...- getting big around the right- side... and he's got nothing bu- green grass and the endzone in- front of him... now it's a- touchdown, for the bulldogs...- two-point conversion no good...- so they go up, 6-nothing... - and just a beautiful night for- some football... right- by the power lines, off dedeaux- road.

After a rams touchdown...- they're kicking off to houston- mack... the st.

Martin- transfer... and this dude is a- load to bring down... all he ha- to beat is the last line of - defense... but a touchdown- saving tackle... as mack gets i- all the way down, inside the- 35... bulldogs in business.

- and they're gonna finish it the- way they started it...- mack... going full mack truck,- right up the gut... spins out - of a tackle... and hits - paydirt... this time the- two-point - conversion is good... so the- bulldogs take a 14-8 lead...- still in- the first quarter.- and in the end... the bulldogs- get it done... first win of the- year... - 48-42 final.-