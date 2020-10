No later bar hours, Broadway closures for next Titans game Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:14s - Published 1 minute ago No later bar hours, Broadway closures for next Titans game The mayor’s office says there won’t be any extended bar hours or Broadway closures for fans watching Tuesday night’s Tennessee Titans game. 0

