Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:25s
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall
Category 2 Hurricane Delta has made landfall in Louisiana.

Hurricane Delta approaching US after making landfall at Mexico

After making a landfall in *Mexico's* Yucatan Peninsula, hurricane Delta is now heading towards the...
Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Cancun as Mexico faces 'powerful' storm, tourists hunker down

A powerful Hurricane Delta roared toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday, with an expected...
brendakastens

Please keep southwest Louisiana in your prayers as Hurricane Delta makes landfall 🙏

pontotoc2

It's a Double Hitter.. Our neighbors; our people need help.

One_News_Page

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana: #Louisiana

titowg7

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 2 storm

eggwardj

Hurricane Delta makes landfall on the Louisiana coast, packing ferocious winds and a "life-threatening" storm surge

1FitBalanceLife

Hurricane #Delta makes landfall near Creole, Louisiana, at 6:00 PM CDT as a category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

rhcm123

Hurricane Delta is expected to bring powerful gusts, dangerous flooding and storm surge when it makes landfall later today


Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31
Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta [Video]

Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

Hurrican Delta made landfall Friday bringing rain, flooding and damaging winds.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:32
Hurricane Delta [Video]

Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished