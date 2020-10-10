Window blinds a clear and present danger

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 days ago

most of us have them in our home and don't think much about them... but our window coverings could pose a danger to our children.

October is national window covering safety month.

Dangling cords on your blinds could be deadly to children.

The consumer product safety commission says an average of 8 children a year are strangled by those cords.

Gabe haugland owns budget blinds and says he's seen the dangers of window blind we turned our eyes and our attention from our daughter for about five seconds and when we turned around she was actually swinging from the cord on the shade, it was underneath her neck and she was swinging freely.

Haugland says the safest bet is to replace your window coverings with cordless or motorized blinds.

If that is out of your budget... consider using a cord cleat to wrap the cord out