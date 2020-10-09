Local Restaurant remembers Whitey Ford

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

Whitey ford...also known as the chairman of the board...died today at the age of 91.

But did you know he has a connection to utica...its your top story on this friday night.

Ventura's restaurant has been a staple in utica for over5yeare have broken bread there...many yankees, including yogi bera.

But owner rufus ventura got to meet whitey ford by chance back in 2000 when the late joe carruci brought him over to the restaurant.

Ford was in town for a mickey mantle foundation fundraiser...and well...i'll let rufus tell the story.

He didn't wanna come at first so joe told him you got to come down and meet this friend of mine is a diehard yankee fan so he says ok but i'm only gonna stay 10 minutes i think this is on a thursday or friday i forget which one so he came down he came in at 7 o'clock that evening and he stayed until 4:30 in the morning.

We had a party downstairs in the grottto when he went down there so all the guys that hung around here with their wives he started telling stories and i'll tell you he didn't stop until 430 tonight on the season premiere of sports express