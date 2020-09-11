Guy Slides on Water Slide While Doing Handstand

This guy decided to slide on the water slide in a unique way.

He did a handstand on the starting point before advancing onto the slope in the same position.

His spectators cheered him as he performed his trick and slid into the water.

