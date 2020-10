All Jets COVID-19 Tests Come Back Negative, Team Will Play Sunday CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:46s - Published All Jets COVID-19 Tests Come Back Negative, Team Will Play Sunday Something good is finally happening for the New York Jets. It appears the player who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning was a false positive; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Jets announce negative test results after scare The New York Jets appear set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after the home team announced...

ESPN - Published 4 hours ago



With Arizona Cardinals on deck, New York Jets receive negative test results for players, coaches The New York Jets appear set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after the home team announced...

Upworthy - Published 4 hours ago







Tweets about this FantasyLand Football NFL COVID-19 LATEST: - #Titans w/ NO new positive tests. TUE Night v #Bills looking very likely. - #Jets had 1 pā€¦ https://t.co/h0Qgh8bBgv 9 hours ago