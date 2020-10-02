Global  
 

NBA Finals: Heat stay alive with Game 5 win, set sites on more

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 02:00s - Published
SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon breaks down what was easily the most entertaining game of this NBA Finals, which saw Jimmy Butler and the Heat out-duel the Lakers and force a Game 6.


Lakers vs. Heat: Three keys to watch in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Can the depleted Heat bounce back, or will the Lakers take control of the series? Here are three keys...
USATODAY.com - Published

NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler's triple-double leads Heat past Lakers to force Game 6

Jimmy Butler kept the Heat alive with a 35-point triple-double to outduel LeBron James and beat the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Miami Heat Avoid Elimination, Beat Lakers 111-108 To Force A Game 6

The Miami Heat and the LA Lakers went toe to toe in the fourth quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
cbs4.com - Published


Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: LeBron doesn't lose close out games, Heat have no chance in Game 5 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1 game away from a championship, but the MIami Heat are determined to extend the series to Game 6. Nick Wright is convinced the Heat won't have an answer for LeBron James and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published
Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright: Anthony Davis is amazing, but everyone knows LeBron is MVP | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tonight could be the last game of the Finals Series as the Los Angeles Lakers face off with the Miami Heat for Game 5 of the Finals. Anthony Davis has had a strong showing, but Nick Wright has no doubt..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published
LeBron Looks To Deliver Lakers Their 17th Title Friday In Definitive Tribute To Kobe [Video]

LeBron Looks To Deliver Lakers Their 17th Title Friday In Definitive Tribute To Kobe

Donning their “Black Mamba” uniforms in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out the Miami Heat in game 5 of the NBA Finals Friday night and win their 17th..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:16Published