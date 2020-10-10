Man Pulls Van Via Chain Tied Around Torso While Doing Handstand and Walking on Hands

This guy displayed his strength by pulling a van.

He tied a chain attached to it around his torso and did a handstand, he then walked on his hands and pulled the heavy vehicle successfully.

