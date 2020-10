'Rashford galvanised society to do more' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:35s - Published 4 seconds ago 'Rashford galvanised society to do more' Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's work to help vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic inspired the population to do more, says Fareshare UK's head of marketing and communications James Persad. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this