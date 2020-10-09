Title: The FA and ONEIGHTY Productions partner to create powerful video to promote World Mental Health Day

The FA has collaborated with ONEIGHTY Productions to create a unique piece of content to promote World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10 October.

The content features England manager Gareth Southgate and internationals Declan Rice, Fikayo Tomori, Harry Winks and Tyrone Mings.

Recognising the current challenges, the video calls for fans to ditch the handshakes and invest in more than the usual pleasantries with loved ones, urging them to ‘be there for your mates – even when you can’t be with them’.

It follows last season’s Heads Up campaign, a partnership between Heads Together and The FA, which harnessed the influence and popularity of football to change the conversation on mental health.

Sordell, a former England Under-21 and Great Britain international who has opened up on his own historic mental health struggles, supported and consulted throughout the campaign.