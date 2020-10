US Hurricane Delta causes severe flooding before Gulf Coast landfall Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published 22 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:35s - Published US Hurricane Delta causes severe flooding before Gulf Coast landfall Hurricane Delta brought heavy rains and strong winds ahead of making landfall in the Gulf Coast. 0

Hurricane Delta brought heavy rains and strong winds ahead of making landfall in the Gulf Coast. Louisiana and Texas were already feeling the brunt of the category 2 hurricane several hours before it reached land.







