Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce
The ceasefire will start at midday local time (10:00 CET) on Saturday.

Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks [Video]

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting atnoon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worstoutbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter century. Theagreement came a day after Azerbaijan's defence ministry shared footageclaiming its troops entered the village of Talish, which is in Nagorno-Karabakh. Abandoned checkpoints and military barracks could be seen in thevideo, as well as military equipment scattered along a road. Azerbaijan andArmenian foreign ministers said in a statement that the truce was intended toexchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details would beagreed on later.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan in Moscow for talks

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:55Published

Nagorno-Karabakh: Moscow talks raise hopes of ceasefire

 Armenia and Azerbaijan hold their first direct talks after two weeks of fighting over the region.
BBC News

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to cease-fire after weeks of conflict

 The cease-fire follows two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter-century.
CBS News

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree Karabakh truce

 The truce, announced by the Russian foreign minister, comes after 10 hours of talks in Moscow.
BBC News

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

