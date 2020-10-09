Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to temporary truce

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after talks



Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting atnoon on Saturday following two weeks of heavy fighting that marked the worstoutbreak of hostilities in the separatist region in a quarter century. Theagreement came a day after Azerbaijan's defence ministry shared footageclaiming its troops entered the village of Talish, which is in Nagorno-Karabakh. Abandoned checkpoints and military barracks could be seen in thevideo, as well as military equipment scattered along a road. Azerbaijan andArmenian foreign ministers said in a statement that the truce was intended toexchange prisoners and recover the dead, adding that specific details would beagreed on later.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on January 1, 1970