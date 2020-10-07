Global  
 

Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall

Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall

Hurricane Delta weakened steadily on Friday after churning into a corner of southwestern Louisiana repeatedly battered by storms this year, sending residents scurrying out of harm's way and disrupting Gulf Coast energy production.


Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

 The state is still recovering from the damage caused by another storm, Hurricane Laura, in August.
CBS Evening News, October 9th, 2020

 Hurricane Delta threatens Louisiana with "life-threatening" storm surge; Baseballs bring three generations together in Alabama.
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana

 Hurricane Delta crashed onshore today in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, compounding misery along a path of destruction left by Hurricane Laura..
Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm surge could reach up to 11 feet. Residents in the area steeled themselves as Delta delivered bands of rain, strong winds, and rising waters. Hurricane Laura barreled through the area in late August and killed at least 27 people in the state.

Hurricane Delta approaching US after making landfall at Mexico

After making a landfall in *Mexico's* Yucatan Peninsula, hurricane Delta is now heading towards the...
Hurricane Delta makes landfall near Cancun as Mexico faces 'powerful' storm, tourists hunker down

A powerful Hurricane Delta roared toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday, with an expected...
Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

Flooding begins in Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta

Hurrican Delta made landfall Friday bringing rain, flooding and damaging winds.

Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Louisiana and a look at the seven-day forecast in North Texas

