Hurricane Delta weakens after making landfall

Hurricane Delta weakened steadily on Friday after churning into a corner of southwestern Louisiana repeatedly battered by storms this year, sending residents scurrying out of harm's way and disrupting Gulf Coast energy production.



Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana The state is still recovering from the damage caused by another storm, Hurricane Laura, in August.

Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwestern region of Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday. The center of the hurricane reached land about 6 p.m. near the town of Creole with top winds of 100 mph. The National Hurricane Center predicted the storm surge could reach up to 11 feet. Residents in the area steeled themselves as Delta delivered bands of rain, strong winds, and rising waters. Hurricane Laura barreled through the area in late August and killed at least 27 people in the state. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published on January 1, 1970