IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata look to keep winning momentum | Oneindia News

Five losses in six games, nothing seems to be going Kings XI Punjab’s way.

Right from the first game when the lost the Super Over contest to Delhi Capitals, things have been bumpy, to say the least for KXIP in this IPL.

With time running out faster than anyone could imagine, they face Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi in the first match of the double-header on Saturday.