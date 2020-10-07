|
|
|
Four dead and several injured in fuel tank explosion in Lebanon
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Four dead and several injured in fuel tank explosion in Lebanon
Four people died and several more were injured when a fuel tank exploded in a building basement in the Lebanese capital Beirut
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A diesel tank exploded inside a Beirut building, killing four people and injuring several others, the...
Zee News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|