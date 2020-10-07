Global  
 

Four dead and several injured in fuel tank explosion in Lebanon

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:05s
Four people died and several more were injured when a fuel tank exploded in a building basement in the Lebanese capital Beirut


Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Fuel tank blast, fire kill 4 people, wound dozens in Beirut

 At least four people have lost their lives and many others sustained injuries when a fuel tank exploded in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, more than two months..
WorldNews

Lebanon explosion: Deadly fuel tank blast rocks Beirut

 The blast in a busy area of Lebanon's capital shook residents on edge after August's huge explosion.
BBC News

Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Draws in Fighters From Mideast

 BEIRUT — For the past two weeks, Raffi Ghazarian has been glued to the TV at home and at work watching news about the fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani..
WorldNews

Lebanon to begin consultations on October 15 to name new premier

 Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun will begin parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister next week, his office said on Wednesday. It will mark..
WorldNews

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Lebanon: Diesel tank explosion in Beirut kills 4, injures 20

A diesel tank exploded inside a Beirut building, killing four people and injuring several others, the...
Zee News - Published


