Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s
Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus

Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday night that he stopped taking medications to combat coronavirus eight hours ago.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada [Video]

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada

Democratic challenger Joe Biden is using a campaign stop in economicallydecimated Nevada to hammer President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans fornot doing more to help Americans deal with the economic fallout of thecoronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Trump, Lagging in Polls, Tries to Project Strength: This Week in the 2020 Race

 President Trump returned to the White House this week after his hospitalization for coronavirus. He is eager to get back on the campaign trail as his support is..
NYTimes.com

Can Trump Really Speed Approval of Covid Treatments?

 Emergency-use authorizations, a formerly obscure corner of regulatory law, have become a centerpiece of the government’s response to the pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Trump's been acting crazy this week ... some say it's the steroids, and some say it's just him, and Kellyanne Conway's in a holy war with daughter Claudia. So we..
TMZ.com

Fox News Fox News American conservative cable television news channel

Donald Trump Says He's Fine, No Apologies for COVID Conduct

 Donald Trump says he feels great and he received special treatment at Walter Reed Hospital ... as he put it -- "It's good to be President." The President was..
TMZ.com

A doctor will perform a pretaped ‘medical evaluation’ of Trump on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight.

 The appearance will be Mr. Trump’s “first on-camera interview appearance” since disclosing his coronavirus diagnosis last week, according to a statement on..
NYTimes.com

US President will give his first on-camera interview since Covid-19 infection

 US President Donald Trump will appear on an American political talkshow - and undergo a live televised medical evaluation.Fox News has announced Trump will give..
New Zealand Herald

Fauci says data on masks "speaks for itself" after "super spreader" White House event

 The top infectious diseases expert says the word "cure" can cause confusion. He did not express concern about Trump's residual cough in an interview with Fox..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

President Trump says he would 'love' to donate his plasma to COVID-19 patients

In his first on-camera interview since being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Trump told Fox News that...
Business Insider

Trump Is Taking Remdesivir. Here's How It Works To Control The Coronavirus

President Trump is on day two of a planned 5-day course of remdesivir. The medication, approved for...
NPR

Dr. Marc Siegel: Trump coronavirus treatment likely 'precautionary', may continue for 'several days'

The course of medication given to President Trump for treatment of COVID-19 is "being done for...
FOXNews.com


South Bay Leaders Fear COVID-19 Confusion Could Lead to New Wave of Infections [Video]

South Bay Leaders Fear COVID-19 Confusion Could Lead to New Wave of Infections

With President Trump touting his experimental treatments as a "cure" for coronavirus, Santa Clara County health officials fret that the public could ease up on social distancing, masks. Len Ramirez..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:57Published
President Trump returning to campaign trial [Video]

President Trump returning to campaign trial

President Trump says he's preparing to return to the campaign trail, but questions surrounding his condition remain unanswered by the White House.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:39Published
Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless' [Video]

Biden calls Trump's COVID-19 actions 'reckless'

During a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for being 'reckless' since testing positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published