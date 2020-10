Pulkit Samrat will wear bangles if 'Laxmmi Bomb' isn't bumper hit Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Pulkit Samrat will wear bangles if 'Laxmmi Bomb' isn't bumper hit Actor Pulkit Samrat on Friday announced that he would wear bangles if the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb is anything less than a bumper hit. #LaxmmiBomb #Pulkitsamrat #AkshayKumar 0

