New agriculture laws will be beneficial for us: Farmers of Rajasthan's Dholpur

Several farmers of Dholpur district of Rajasthan welcomed new agriculture laws.
They say it will be beneficial for farmers and built new employment opportunities.
They also said these new laws will eliminate middlemen in farm sector.The parliament has passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill last month.
The Bills were approved by the President on September 27.
Few unknown people attempted to kidnap a young married woman in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on October 18. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera. Two men forcibly picked her up and pushed her into the car. People were mere spectators to the incident, unless a person operating an emitter stepped forward and saved her. The woman claimed that these men were sent by her husband whom she had abandoned due to his illegal affairs. She said that he is forcibly trying to take her back.
Members of Gurjar community continued their protest demanding reservation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on November 02. They are demanding reservation in jobs and education. "We will continue our agitation till our demands are met. The government should accept our demands as early as possible," said Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to ANI.
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislators in the assembly. The Opposition SAD, AAP, and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the legislations. The state government's legislative counter provides for imprisonment of not less than three years and a fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the minimum support price. The provisions exempt farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and provide for the prevention of hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws. The Bills were passed after an over five-hour discussion, in which BJP MLAs did not take part. The BJP has two legislators in the assembly. The Opposition SAD, AAP, and Lok Insaaf MLAs backed the legislations. The state government's legislative counter provides for imprisonment of not less than three years and a fine for sale or purchase of wheat or paddy under a farming agreement below the minimum support price. The provisions exempt farmers from the attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and provide for the prevention of hoarding and black marketing of agricultural produce. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published
Farmers 'Rail Roko' protests have impacted several industries in Punjab. Lots of shipping containers are stuck at dry port in Ludhiana. They are facing huge loss due 'Rail Roko' agitation by farmers...