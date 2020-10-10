New agriculture laws will be beneficial for us: Farmers of Rajasthan's Dholpur

Several farmers of Dholpur district of Rajasthan welcomed new agriculture laws.

They say it will be beneficial for farmers and built new employment opportunities.

They also said these new laws will eliminate middlemen in farm sector.The parliament has passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill last month.

The Bills were approved by the President on September 27.