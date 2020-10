Kyrgyzstan president: Ready to resign amid unrest



Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Friday he was ready to resign once a new cabinet was appointed to end the power vacuum in the Central Asian nation gripped by unrest since opposition supporters seized government buildings on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55 Published on January 1, 1970