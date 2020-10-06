Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns

Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns

The Labour leader has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of “serialincompetence” when dealing with the pandemic, when speaking at a Co-operativeParty virtual conference.

With new restrictions expected to be imposed inparts of England next week, Sir Keir Starmer was critical of the business aidpackage unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Friday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer: Labour will not ‘vote down' 10pm pub curfew [Video]

Starmer: Labour will not ‘vote down' 10pm pub curfew

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour will not be “voting down" the 10pm curfew for pubs next week, but has urged the government to “reform” the rule. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Starmer: ‘Test, trace and isolate has got to be fixed' [Video]

Starmer: ‘Test, trace and isolate has got to be fixed'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has stressed the importance of needing to fix the test, trace and isolate system in order to “chase down” coronavirus cases within the country. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer calls on SNP's Margaret Ferrier to stand down

Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should step down over her"jaw-dropping" decisions to attend Parliament and travel on public transportafter being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Labour leader said he hoped ScottishLabour would select a local candidate to stand in Ms Ferrier's Rutherglen andHamilton West constituency should she bow to pressure to step down followingwidespread criticism of her conduct. Sir Keir was speaking to constituents inan online 'Call Keir' event, during which he also criticised the ScottishGovernment's handling of the pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
Starmer: ‘Put trace & isolate powers with local authorities' [Video]

Starmer: ‘Put trace & isolate powers with local authorities'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he would "put trace and isolate powers with local authorities" in order to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections across parts of England. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

PM and Starmer’s full exchange on local lockdowns [Video]

PM and Starmer’s full exchange on local lockdowns

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson at PMQs on the effectiveness of local lockdowns, saying: “Twenty local areas in England have been under restrictions for two months. Prime Minister, in 19 of those 20 areas the infection rates have gone up”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 05:22Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

UK will explore every avenue for EU deal, Boris Johnson tells France's Emmanuel Macron

 Britain will explore every avenue for a trade deal with the European Union but progress to bridge significant gaps needs to be made in the coming days, British..
WorldNews
Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon [Video]

Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation that would allow Congress tointervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove a president,but insisted it wasn't about President Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Brexit: Time running out for deal as EU hints Boris Johnson’s deadline may need to flex

 EU and UK negotiator will get back to the negotiating table next week in Brussels, ahead of Boris Johnson's deadline to get a free trade agreement and avert a..
WorldNews

PM Johnson promises Ukraine to counter Russia's 'malign influence'

 LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday promised to work with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to counter Russia's "malign influence"..
WorldNews

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns [Video]

Northern leaders call for more cash to cope with looming lockdowns

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking at a press conference withpolitical leaders from Liverpool, Sheffield and Tyneside on Saturday, MrBurnham said the measures risked “severe redundancies” and business closures.He added: “To accept the Chancellor’s package as outlined yesterday would beto surrender our residents to hardship in the run up to Christmas and ourbusinesses to potential failure or collapse. “We are not prepared to do that.“It will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published
Government to pay two thirds of employees’ wages if businesses forced to shut [Video]

Government to pay two thirds of employees’ wages if businesses forced to shut

The Government will pay two thirds of the wages of staff in pubs, restaurantsand other businesses if they are forced to close under new coronavirusrestrictions, the Chancellor has announced. Rishi Sunak said the expansion ofthe Jobs Support Scheme would protect jobs and provide “reassurance and asafety net” for people and businesses across the UK in advance of apotentially “difficult winter”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:09Published
Chancellor announces new job protection measures [Video]

Chancellor announces new job protection measures

Chancellor Rishi Sunak added additional measures to his ‘Job Support Scheme’ today. Workers will now receive two-thirds of wages if the business they work at is forced to close due to restrictions. The changes come as pressure to protect jobs in areas under local lockdowns increases. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published
Chancellor denies rumours he is planning a future move to Number 10 [Video]

Chancellor denies rumours he is planning a future move to Number 10

Chancellor Rishi Sunak denies rumours he is planning a future move to Number10 and provides an update on the recent testing fiasco.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

GostikyPhil

Phil Johnson @Brianjnix2 @Keir_Starmer Tories in a nutshell. Complain when Starmer criticises the Government. Complain that St… https://t.co/NzoWAjEYKs 17 minutes ago

MarkWallaceGlos

Mark Wallace RT @daimogssoapbox: Absolutely because what you have is an inept 'bull in a china shop' attitude by this Government; communications to the… 20 hours ago

daimogssoapbox

David Morgan QPM Absolutely because what you have is an inept 'bull in a china shop' attitude by this Government; communications to… https://t.co/XIlyUIhCv2 20 hours ago

sgrmuk

Steven Graham 🇬🇧 @Melissa5857 @Keir_Starmer @Conservatives @10DowningStreet Imagine him in power, one day he's all for this then a w… https://t.co/0KGGgvjsVd 2 days ago

lesleyann108195

Lesley Ann Prior RT @MarkVipond: @Keir_Starmer People are frustrated at Labour's hypocrisy. Starmer stands up and criticises the government over Covid restr… 2 days ago

RobertCourtneyX

Robert Courtney @Keir_Starmer Man who repeatedly votes with government, constantly criticises and then snipes from the side has spo… https://t.co/BCbSO6Q90l 3 days ago

rahim94

Rahim™ 🇬🇧🇲🇦 Lisa Nandy: criticises the government and says that she would have contacted local leaders before lifting lockdown.… https://t.co/MSduTOQJ3p 4 days ago

Richlin11a

Silly Milly RT @MarkVipond: Dreary Keir is a man who fails to support the government on Covid restrictions, who abstains on key votes, then criticises… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to publish the evidence that showsthere is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars andrestaurants, and to “review the rule” if he cannot do..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clash over 10pm curfew [Video]

Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson clash over 10pm curfew

MP Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson go head to head about the 10pm social distancing rule and whether or not it should be approved. Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson for..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 01:08Published
Starmer challenges PM on missing Covid tests [Video]

Starmer challenges PM on missing Covid tests

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson on the nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases which went unreported in England in late September. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:18Published