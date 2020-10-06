Sir Keir Starmer criticises the Government on Covid-19 U-turns

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour will not be “voting down" the 10pm curfew for pubs next week, but has urged the government to “reform” the rule. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has stressed the importance of needing to fix the test, trace and isolate system in order to "chase down" coronavirus cases within the country.
Sir Keir Starmer said the SNP MP Margaret Ferrier should step down over her"jaw-dropping" decisions to attend Parliament and travel on public transportafter being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Labour leader said he hoped ScottishLabour would select a local candidate to stand in Ms Ferrier's Rutherglen andHamilton West constituency should she bow to pressure to step down followingwidespread criticism of her conduct. Sir Keir was speaking to constituents inan online 'Call Keir' event, during which he also criticised the ScottishGovernment's handling of the pandemic.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he would "put trace and isolate powers with local authorities" in order to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections across parts of England.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson at PMQs on the effectiveness of local lockdowns, saying: "Twenty local areas in England have been under restrictions for two months. Prime Minister, in 19 of those 20 areas the infection rates have gone up".
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation that would allow Congress tointervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove a president,but insisted it wasn't about President Trump.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says that accepting Chancellor RishiSunak’s latest financial support package would be to “surrender” people tohardship in the run up to Christmas. Speaking at a press conference withpolitical leaders from Liverpool, Sheffield and Tyneside on Saturday, MrBurnham said the measures risked “severe redundancies” and business closures.He added: “To accept the Chancellor’s package as outlined yesterday would beto surrender our residents to hardship in the run up to Christmas and ourbusinesses to potential failure or collapse. “We are not prepared to do that.“It will level down the north of England and widen the north-south divide.”
The Government will pay two thirds of the wages of staff in pubs, restaurantsand other businesses if they are forced to close under new coronavirusrestrictions, the Chancellor has announced. Rishi Sunak said the expansion ofthe Jobs Support Scheme would protect jobs and provide “reassurance and asafety net” for people and businesses across the UK in advance of apotentially “difficult winter”.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak added additional measures to his 'Job Support Scheme' today. Workers will now receive two-thirds of wages if the business they work at is forced to close due to restrictions. The changes come as pressure to protect jobs in areas under local lockdowns increases.
Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Boris Johnson go head to head about the 10pm social distancing rule and whether or not it should be approved. Keir Starmer challenges Boris Johnson for